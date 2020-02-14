Tanzania’s bongo flavour artiste Rajabu Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize is in the country to spice up the most sought out comedy fest, the day being Valentines.

Harmonize, also known as Konde boy will be entertaining the revellers with his love ballads.

The Kwangwaru singer arrived into the country today at 6:00 pm aboard Uganda Airlines, the official airline sponsors of the Singleton Africa Laughs. While addressing the media at Entebbe airport Harmonize couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Uganda, let’s all pull up tomorrow at Kololo Airstrip. I promise you all a memorable show and let’s not forget to enjoy the show as we celebrate love, it’s all about love.”

The rib-tickling Singleton fest dubbed ‘Africa Laughs’ Season 5 will see the man from Ombokolo Patrick Idringi Salvador share the same stage with a handful of the continent’s comedy giants like Kenny Blaq, Eric Omondi, Eddie Kadi, and Alfred Kaingo in addition to our own crème de la crème, such as Daniel Omara, Prince Emma, Ronnie Mc Vex, Agnes Akite and Madrat & Chiko.

First held in 2013, Africa Laughs in partnership with The Singleton continues to be Uganda’s most sought-after comedy festival.

The international comedy giants are already in the country warming up for the big night.