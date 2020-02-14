Singer Edirisa Musuza alias Eddy Kenzo has called upon fans and Ugandans at large to attend former lover Rema Namakula’s valentine’s show in big numbers.

Kenzo, in a new show of maturity, took around Rema and Hamza Ssebunya’s marriage, took to his social media to rally support for the couple who will hold a valentine’s day concert at Hotel African later this evening.

According to Kenzo, supporting Rema would be beneficial to him in one way, as the two have a child together and the proceeds of the concert could handle the welfare of the child.

“Don’t forget to go and support the Sebunya’s this evening at Hotel Africana. If you support Rema, you will have helped in buying milk for Aamal Musuuza. Go and support them please,” Kenzo’s post loosely translated.



Rema has promised the best of her performances when she hit the stage.

Namakula, who last held a concert in 2018 said that she is ready to go and fans will be treated to the best of her performances.

While addressing the press at the New Vision headquarters on Wednesday morning, Namakula said that it has been long without her holding a concert, which has enabled her to grow, both as an entertainer and a person.