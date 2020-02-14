So Valentine’s Day is here, the day when couples fill the streets with a lot of red and flowers. Shops, hotels, and street vendors stock up on items that couples might need during the day and as a single person, just a look at all this doesn’t help so much.

You’ve always been single and seemingly contented about it but seeing all your peers in pairs leaves your spirit empty as loneliness engulfs your soul.

Here are few suggestions that could make you feel better on Valentines Day

KEEP YOUR SELF BUSY

There is an old adage that says “an idle mind is a devils workshop” and yes, don’t allow the devil to have a field day in your mind because you have no one give you flowers or take you out on Valentines Day.

Either go to work and keep yourself occupied with that or find something that will make you feel better about your self but refuse to be idle. The more you keep yourself occupied is the more you’ll less be bothered.

DON’T FANTASIZE ABOUT PAST RELATIONSHIPS

It is only normal for your mind to start playing episodes of your past failed relationships but try not to duel so much on them. Leave the ghosts of your ex to rest in peace as thinking about relationships that failed to work out will only dampen your spirit the more.

Instead, use this time to build and love your self as much as you can and prepare your self for your future relationships.

SHOW LOVE TO THE PEOPLE IN YOUR LIFE

Being single could make you think that there is something wrong about you but no, look closely around you. You have a bunch of friends and family members that do love you. Some of them are probably single too and instead of feeling sorry for your self, use this day to show them that you love them right back.

Buy your mother a flower, buy that chocolate for your sibling and this will make you feel better about your self. We’re never lonely unless we choose to. Focus on the people who love you and you won’t feel bothered by the Valentine’s Day hullabaloo.

SEND THAT RISKY TEXT

Look, Valentine’s is the day where you need to risk it all. You probably have this girl or guy in your circles who is just as single as you’re and you have feelings for him/her but you’ve always had second thoughts about opening up.

What are you waiting for? Blame yourself if Valentine’s Day wraps up without you being able to come out of your shell.

Ask her/him out. Book movie tickets and go hang out in the cinema with him/her. Send them some chocolates and let them know you love them. Send that text. Do anything but just get off your bum!