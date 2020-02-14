A female police trainee has been hit by a stray bullet at the Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi district.

The incident, according to a source at the training school happened on Wednesday.

“The female learner AIP trainee identified as Kiiza was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to Mulago hospital,” the source who preferred to remain anonymous because he is not allowed to speak on behalf of the force told the Nile Post.

When contacted for a comment, the Kabalye Police Training School commandant, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abubaker Ziwedde confirmed the incident but said it was not grave.

“It happened but it was not a big thing because she is in good condition,”Ziwedde told this website in a phone interview.

“The effectiveness of a bullet depends on how close the person firing it is. A bullet coming from about 1.5 or 2 kilometres away and just lands on the foot of a person has no big effect.”

The police training school commander allayed any fears, saying such incidents happen during training and are not so big.

“The truth is that even after being hit by the stray bullet, she never left school (Kabalye). We only took her for an x-ray scan to find out the extent of the injury and it has been addressed. For purposes of saving life, I wanted her to be taken to hospital but I was advised it was not necessary,” ACP Ziwedde said.

Last year, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola ordered for recruitment of 4500 Probation Police Constables and 500 Learner Assistant Inspectors of Police and are currently undergoing training at Kabalye Police Training School in Masindi District.