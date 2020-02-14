The board chairman of National Drug Authority Dr Medard Bitekyerezo has been accused of causing financial loss, abuse of office and misuse of funds by an employee.

In a civil suit, Florence Nakachwa, the employee avers that the term of the NDA board expired last month therefore Bitekyerezo and other members are occupying the positions illegally.

She alleges that Bitekyerezo has misused public funds in the manner contrary to the laws and regulations of the authority affecting Uganda citizens and taxpayers.

She said that on several occasions the board spent money without a justifiable reason.

“….Dr Bitekyerezo is deceitful and dishonest,” she claims in a suit.

Nakachwa’s troubles started when she was discontinued from work after the board restructured the management of NDA.

She was employed on a fixed contract of four years as Head of Drug Assessment but after the restructuring exercise, her position was abolished.

In the plaint, she says she was on sick leave when all this happened and on her return she was told that she was excess to requirements.

Through her lawyers Kituuma Magala and Company advocates , she wants court to reverse the decision and to declare Dr Bitekyerezo not fit to chair the NDA board.

Bitekyerezo said that Nakachwa’s troubles are not of his making.

“This is speculation! I can’t extend my term. Also crying in newspapers does not give jobs, it only exposes bad manners of some employees,” he wrote in a message.