Singer Chris Evans Kaweesa says he will definitely honor the invite to perform at fellow singer Rema Namakula’s concert at Hotel Africana, but he feels sad she left Kenzo.

Chris Evans during an interview with NBS TV’s Uncut, said that he really wished Kenzo could stay with Rema because he loves them both and they should be together.

“Rema and Hamza already love each other. I feel so bad for Kenzo and I really would not want to be there but Rema is also like my sister. But we started the music struggle with Kenzo, I will perform but I feel my heart is stuck with Kenzo,” Evans said.

He added that what makes him feel at peace is that Kenzo accepted the situation regarding Rema.

“Good thing my friend Kenzo accepted that things changed,” Evans said.

He also hinted that he is currently dating someone and will reveal them to the public at the right time.

“I am not a semyekozo, when the time is right I will show you the person I love publicly, she is there and we are keeping the matter as private as possible,” he said.

Rema will be holding her solo concert at Hotel African parking today. Meanwhile, other concerts just meters away from Rema’s include comedy shows for Salvado Idringi and Alex Muhangi at Kololo grounds and Lugogo respectively.