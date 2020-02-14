Police in Bugiri district has kicked off investigations into circumstances under which unidentified gunmen shot dead a Muslim cleric in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, Sheikh Masudi Mutumba , the Iman for Lwemba Mosque in Lwemba parish, Lwemba sub-county in Bugiri district was shot dead as he returned home from prayers at around 9:45 pm on Friday.

The area Busoga East region police spokesperson, James Mubi confirmed the incident but said details would be availed later.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said their task team is still documenting the scene of crime to establish leads.

A number of Muslim clerics have been shot dead by unknown gunmen travelling mostly on motorcycles in Bugiri but in the past two years, there have not been similar cases.

Police had attributed the killings to the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group that was said to have cells in Eastern Uganda where they operated almost freely.