The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga wants government to explain why they have taken long to appoint a replacement for Dr Louis Kasekende whose contract as deputy governor of the central bank expired in January.

Kadaga told Parliament said that the delay in appointing a deputy governor had led to a work overload for the governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile

“I am concerned about this crisis,therefore I hereby order the minister of Finance Matia Kasaija to appear before Parliament to tell us when is the deputy governor going to be appointed,”Kadaga said.

The matter was brought to Kadaga’s attention by Igara County East Member of Parliament Michael Mawanda.

“Madam speaker,I am here to raise on an issue of national importance. I am currently working on the Bank of Uganda amendment Bill 2019 but as I speak now, we don’t have a deputy governor for the bank. The position is vacant. Can government explain to me why they are not appointing a new person?” Mawanda queried.

Mawanda’s bill aims at streamlining the operations of the central bank.

Kadaga then tasked Kasaija to explain to Parliament when the position will be filled.

The minister is expected to give a statement on the matter next week.