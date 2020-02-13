Fuel company, Total Uganda has injected shs100million (approximately 25000Euros ) into the 20th African Water Association Congress (AfWA) to be hosted in Uganda by National Water and Sewerage Corporation later this month.

Speaking at the company headquarters in Industrial Area on Thursday, Total Uganda Managing Director, Imemba Obi said the importance of water and sanitation cannot be overemphasized prompting them to offer something to the success of the congress.

“It is important to know that more than half of the people in African don’t have access to clean water and the problem is big. By supporting the African Water Association Congress, we are contributing to safe and accessible water for communities,” Obi said.

He noted that the fuel company emphasizes safety as one of the ways to ensure preservation of the environment but also to ensure sanitation and clean water in the areas they operate from.

“Our underground tanks have double layers so that in case of any leakages or any other problem, the environment is safe. The underground pipes have a high-density polyethylene material and last for long. Hazardous waste at our stations is collected, recycled and reused.All this is meant to stop contamination of underground water.”

According to the Total Uganda Managing Director, there are many precautions, all meant to protect the environment they operate in so as to enhance the lives of the communities.

He added that injecting money into the 20th African Water Association Congress is one of those ways to ensure protection of the environment.

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation Managing Director, Dr. Silver Mugisha said the 20th congress, the second of its kind in Uganda will be looking at ways of breaking new grounds to accelerate safe water and sanitation.

“At the congress, we will be discussing water management, sanitation management, climate change, environmental protection, financing and governance and regulation of the sector. The congress will also talk about the new technologies to be adopted to accelerate access to clean water,” Dr. Mugisha said.

He applauded Total Uganda for the “good gesture” of joining the noble cause that he said shows both entities have a common agenda of protecting the environment.

The 20th African Water Association Congress (AfWA) will be held between February 24 and 27th at Serena Conference Centre and President Museveni will open it.

According to Dr. Silver Mugisha, who is also African Water Association president said National Water and Sewerage Corporation has gone a long way in improving access to clean water in the country to 85% within the boundaries of town councils and municipalities.

“Six years ago, we used to lay 100km of new pipes per year but now the level has reached 2800 km per year. This is meant to ensure water reaches those who have not received it,” Mugisha said.

According to Mugisha, because the demand for water is currently high especially in Kampala, there are ongoing efforts to increase the supply.

He, however, said the corporation has not performed well in regards to sewerage, noting that the area they cover is not more than 15%.

Dr. Mugisha said they are now working on extending the area of coverage for sewerage to at least 30% through the construction of sewerage plants at Nalukolongo, Busega, Bugolobi and Kinawataka.