Esteri Mugulwa, the daughter to Gen.Caleb Akandwanaho, also known as Salim Saleh has asked court to issue an order directing her former husband Eng. Ronald Ndizeye Sekaziga to be subjected to psychiatric examination.

Court records show that Mugulwa filed for divorce in 2017 at the High Court Family Division seeking an order for maintenance and custody of their three children and consequently, Lady Justice Alexandra Nkonge Rugadya granted the divorce petition and ordered for joint custody of the children.

However, in a February 11, 2020 application through her lawyers of Kashillingi Rugaba Associates, Mugulwa has asked the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s court to have the former husband’s mental status checked by a professional.

“In the circumstances, we humbly seek that the matter be fixed and Your Worship proceeds to have the Respondent (Ndizeye) undergo a mental psychological evaluation by a professional,” reads in part the letter.

Dissatisfied with the High Court order for joint custody of their children, Gen.Saleh’s daughter filed another application asking court to cancel the joint custody order and grant her sole custody of the children.

The court, however, referred the matter to Nakawa Magistrate’s court that later directed that the two former lovebirds go for mediation as is the practice for all civil matters.

However, in the latest application, Mugulwa says the mediation efforts have proved futile.

“We had intimated to court that there was a renewed mediation effort. However, we regret to inform court that mediation failed at the insistence of the respondent. Instead, our client (Mugulwa) has observed disturbing trends with the respondent’s visits to the children’s school with strangers,” she says through her lawyers.

The letter was served to Ndizeye’s lawyers of Bowmans/AF Mpanga Advocates and Nakawa court on the same day.

Ndizeye a renowned city engineer is an Old Boy of Busoga College Mwiri and his father is a renowned architect.

On the other side, Mugulwa co-owns Isaiah 60 Film Production Company which produced the 27 gun salute film.

The two had got married in 2009 before separating in 2017.