Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy has said he will set Kampala on fire on Friday during Valentine’s day concert at the Lugogo Cricket Oval organized by Comedy Store director, Alex Muhangi.

Speaking to journalists at Mestil hotel on Wednesday, Rudeboy said together with his energetic team, they are ready to light up the concert.

“I am glad to be here for the third time in 10 years. I am going to roll back to back hits and I am sure it is going to be a wonderful time. I will be on stage for two hours and trust me I am going to make people cry,” the Nigerian singer said.

The singer didn’t leave the podium without saluting Ugandan musicians mentioning Bebe Cool, Cindy, Navio and the late Mowzey Radio as some of those names that are worth reckoning with.

He, however, got emotional as he recited lyrics of the late Mowzey Radio and Weasel hit,’Nakudata’ during the press conference.

The Nigerian singer revealed the late singer was his good friend and that he is missing him but promised to do a collabo with Weasel, the only surviving member of the Goodlyfe crew to which the late belonged.

“I took my time and called weasel letting him know that I was coming to Uganda. I told him I will always be there for him as a brother and in case he needs it, he is free to do a song with me. I am just a call away,” Rudeboy said.

Rudeboy was part of the singing duo, P-Square of twin brothers, Peter and Paul before they separated to start sole careers.

He will headline Valentine’s day concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday with other musicians including Bebe Cool, Sheebah, Cindy, Eddy Kenzo, Navio and Spice Diana among others.

NBS Television is among the sponsors of the concert.