In a bid to fight the desert locusts that invaded the country on Sunday, government has procured an aircraft from the neighboring Kenya to use it for the aerial spraying in addition to the Motorized and manual methods of Spraying.

Making a government statement on the invasion of locusts in the country, the state minister in charge of Animal Husbandry in the ministry of Agriculture Bright Rwamirama disclosed to Parliament that the locusts that entered the country are in their last cycle of their life and not destructive.

The Wednesday parliamentary sitting chaired by Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga started on a high note when legislators regardless of their political affiliations started by tasking the ministers on government’s effort to curb the locusts.

The legislators, who blamed government for the delayed provision of accurate information on the locusts that invaded the country, called for an investigation into the funds released to fight the locusts.

But Rwamirama said there was no need for such an alarm from legislators as the situation was under control.

He said the locusts that invaded the country are too old and not destructive.

Rwamirama disclosed the steps that government has undertaken to fight these locusts such as procuring an aircraft from Kenya that will be used for the aerial spraying of the said locusts.

He said claims that the chemicals being used in the spraying of locusts are dangerous to the human health were unfounded.