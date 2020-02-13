Former presidential candidate Samuel Walter Lubega has announced a bid to unseat current Democratic Party (DP) president Nobert Mao in this year’s DP elections.

According to an abridged version of Lubega’s presidential bid that was accessed by Nile Post, he said that he is deeply concerned about the direction in which DP is currently leading.

Lubega said that he is aware that the wider DP fraternity and membership is equally concerned by the rate at which the Mao Administration is losing direction and throwing DP values ‘out of the window and to the dogs.’

“Firmly convinced that we’re the bonafide owners of DP with a duty to fix and put it on a firm and steady path to make it great again and use it as an effective tool to fight misrule and capture power,” Lubega.

Lubega said that he is determined to make the party work for everyone and in the greater interest of the country and generations to come as envisaged by the DP forefathers like Ben Kiwanuka, Boniface Byanyima among others.

Lubega added that he recognizes that DP remains the party with the biggest brainpower potential that would be smart enough to provide answers for self-reinvention and this is why he is determined to stop Mao.

Lubega pledged that his leadership will install credible, transparent and accountable leadership in DP and get rid of state capture and restore it to its old glory.

“I promise to deliver leadership that listens to the wider party membership, various stakeholders and competing opinions and tendencies. I will consolidate the fourteen giant strides so far made and achieved by the DP-Bloc in the last 2 years that are under serious threat by Mao leadership,” Lubega said.

Lubega added that he will end the tribal and other derogatory undertones ‘that the Mao leadership has failed to divorce itself from.’

This is the fourth candidate to show interest in unseating Mao. On January 31, 2020, former Luweero Woman Member of Parliament Brenda Nabukenya also declared her intentions to challenge Mao for the presidency.

DP released its road map earlier this year in preparation for the 2021 polls setting March 28-32, 2020 as the dates for their delegates’ conference where they will elect the new party president.