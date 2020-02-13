Former Nigeria captain and Everton defenderJoseph Yobo has been named the country’s new assistant coach, the Ex-Everton defender Yobo to appointed Nigeria assistant coach announced.

Yobo, 39, has replaced Imama Amapakabo, who assisted head coach Gernot Rohr when Salisu Yusuf was banned last year for accepting cash from undercover journalists posing as agents.

Yobo won a century of caps for Nigeria at full international level and led the Super Eagles to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title and the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup.

Yobo made 258 appearances for Everton and also played for Standard Liege, Marseille, and Fenerbahce.