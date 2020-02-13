Opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye has advised fellow opposition member Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to work towards revolving ahead of the impending challenges that come with being at the apex of Uganda’s opposition.

In a birthday message, Besigye delivered some form on pep talk to the People Power movement leader, asking him to be more ‘imaginative’ as a prerequisite for staying above the water when the time comes.

“In our “corner”, every year gets ever more challenging; demanding of us to be ever more imaginative! Happy Birthday,” Besigye tweeted.

Kizza Besigye has been at the helm of Uganda’s opposition for the last two decades, contesting with president Museveni a record four times.

Meanwhile, another opposition leader, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) proprietor Mugisha Muntu took a jocular angle.

“Happy birthday @HEBobiwine. May you continue to grow in wisdom & find favor, before God & Man. And may your tomorrows bring with them the joy of fulfilled dreams and the strength to work towards them. I’m reliably informed by Hon. @norbertmao that @BarbieKitungo‘s sukaali is ok.”

Democratic Party President General Norbert Mao said he had called Bobi Wine to wish him a happy birthday but the singer told him he had been confined in a ‘safe house’

“Made a Happy Birthday call earlier to @HEBobiwine. He cracked me up when he told me that Barbie had kidnapped him for the day and he will be confined in a ‘safe house’ in an unknown location. “I’m a willing victim and I don’t want the security forces to look for me!”, he said.