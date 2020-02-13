Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda has today launched a Live TV and Video on Demand (VOD) service offering a premium mix of local and international content sourced from some of the largest studios across the globe.

Named Airtel TV and available to only the company’s subscribers, the new innovation is designed to add value to high-quality streaming while promoting local content and talent in one convenient and easy to access package free of charge only requiring the users to have an active data bundle.

Speaking during the launch, the Airtel Uganda Managing Director , V.G Somasekhar noted that innovation is the embodiment of convenient and affordable entertainment.

“The platform will deliver the very best of entertainment experience directly to all Airtel customers across the country. With our 4G network, subscribers will enjoy a seamless viewing experience without and interruptions. We are confident that the platform will delight, entertain and inspire Airtel customers as it offers first-class entertainment,”Somasekhar said.

Somasekhar also noted that the App is Airtel’s contribution to the development and promotion of local content in Uganda.

“This App will have different local news, music, Ugandan comedy and movies, in addition to streaming of sports, video-on-demand and many other offerings. We encourage Uganda’s local content producers to utilize this platform for revenue.”

According to officials, subscribers on Airtel TV will be able to watch Ugandan movies, those from Nollywood, Bollywood, Bloomberg, Trace (Urban, Africa, Mziki, Tropical, Gospel, and Sports Stars), Gametoon, Fashion Box, Nautical, God TV, Inspiration TV, and Al Jazeera among channels for their entertainment.

To access the new TV, Airtel Uganda customers will have to download the Airtel TV app on their phones or any other gadgets, enter their Airtel numbers and the OTP SMS received before being able to stream and watch the available.