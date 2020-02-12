Forward Milton Karisa, 25 has returned home at Vipers after being away for two years in Morocco.

Karisa in 2018 completed a “dream” transfer from the then reigning Uganda Premier League champions, Vipers Sports Club to Moroccan side, Mouloudia Club Ouja.

However, two years down the road, the Cranes forward is back home and has signed a one year contract at the Kitende based club.

“Vipers sports club has received another huge boost in form of an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) for returnee Milton Karisa. This development officially confirms the pacy winger’s emotional return to the Venoms fold after a spell with Moroccan outfit Mouloudia Club Oranais on a one year deal,” Vipers announced on their website on Wednesday morning.

Not good hunting ground

Having left after guiding the Kitende based outfit to the 2018 league title, he hoped for the best in the Moroccan Premier League but as has been the case for as many Ugandans as possible who have not excelled in North Africa, Morocco turned out to be a bad hunting ground for the Ugandan.

At Mouloudia, Karisa was limited to only 22 appearances and this has been attributed to the stiff competition amongst foreigners at the club where he bagged only four goals.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders hope Karisa’s addition will provide tactician Fred Kajoba with more options upfront in their quest to lift the league title.

Vipers are on top of the table with 49 points, four ahead of second-placed KCCA FC whom they face in their next game in the Uganda Premier League.