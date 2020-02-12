Rev Deacon Isaac Mwesigwa who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday has been found alive in Soroti, police has said.

Rev.Mwesigwa of Kasaka- Gomba in Central Buganda Diocese who also doubles as a student at Uganda Christian University in Mukono was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday evening but his Toyota Raum car was later recovered on Tuesday in Seeta.

However, on Wednesday, the man of God was found at a friend’s home in Soroti though details about circumstances under which he was kidnapped and how he ended up in Soroti are still scanty.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the development but he would give more details after recording a statement from the man of God.

Mwesigwa has been handed over by Soroti Diocese to outgoing Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Most. Rev. Stanley Ntagali who will drive him back to Kampala.