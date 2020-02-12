Three Makerere University Students have been chosen to represent Uganda in the Huawei ICT global competition which is at its regional final stage in South Africa.

These top three students excelled in the preliminary and national final exams of the competition which was carried between October and December 2019.

With the theme “Connection, Glory, Future”, the Huawei 2019-2020 Global ICT competition aims to provide a platform for global ICT talents to showcase their ability, compete and communicate, encouraging ICT-related study and drive the growth of a robust ICT talent ecosystem.

The second edition of the competition in Uganda attracted over 2500 students from

Huawei ICT Competition in Uganda with over 2500 students from Makerere, Kyambogo, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, Nkozi, Mbarara, Kabale, Lira, Gulu, Muni, UCU and MUBS who were able to access free learning material on the Huawei online learning platform where they accessed various courses.

These studied and were subjected to preliminary and national exams from which Kenneth Magola, Stephen Okello and Gerald Mudulo, all from Makerere University emerged the top three students and are expected to fly to South Africa next month to participate in the regional finals where they will compete with other African countries and later in May to China with the rest of the world.

According to Liaoshuangquan, the Huawei Uganda Human Resource Director, the competition noted that the competition is relevant to every ICT student and professional because of its comprehensive approach to skills development for employment, enhanced productivity and growth.

“The Huawei ICT Competition and academy is a comprehensive approach to skills development for employment, enhanced productivity and growth. Training content in this program has been aligned with skills requirements in the job market. That is why we re-dedicate ourselves to working even more closely with universities across the country to better equip students with the next generation of technologies and create the platform for the Ugandan students to demonstrate they are capable of maturing into world-class experts,” Liaoshuangquan said.

He noted that the top 11 students among the 100 national finalists will be awarded at a ceremony to take place in March with Huawei professional certificates and job opportunities at Huawei Uganda.