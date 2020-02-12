The NRM chairperson for Kayunga District, Moses Karangwa is in the spotlight after guards belonging to his private security company, attacked residents of Kanyogoga parish, Butorogo Sub-County in Mubende District, killing one and injuring others.

The deceased has been identified as Vincent Karemera, a farmer aged 33 who succumbed to injuries after the attack occasioned by guards from Star React Security Limited.

Karemera was first rushed to Kifumbira Health Centre for medical attention and duly discharged, only to die the same day while at his home.

According to residents, the guards have been identified as Khalid Bikongolo, a one Elia and Kanyamuhare who work for Karangwa’s company.

Witnesses say the trio ambushed villagers in Mpinve Forest at the end of last month and treated them to beatings using gun butts and machetes for several hours leaving many nursing injuries.

Among the injured included: Rasta Nzeyimana, Sam Gombya, Seruvumba Faustine whereas other victims refused to be identified for fear of reprisal from the guards.

Following the attack, the residents say, they filed an Assault case REF 11/23/01/2020 at Kanyogoga Police post but no action has been taken despite meetings involving the district RDC, DPC and Karangwa.

The gang leader Khalid Bikongolo would later be arrested following pressure from the community.

Authorities confuse Karemera’s family over his death

Following the death of Karemera, his body was taken to Mubende Referral Hospital for post-mortem under the directive of Mubende DPC Julius Ahimbisibwe.

However, his family was later informed verbally that their relative had died of cancer.

A protest ensued, with the family demanding that a post-mortem report be released, and another hospital consulted.

The body was later transferred to Mulago hospital where a post-mortem report revealed that Karemera died as a result of injuries.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Karangwa said Karemera died of natural causes and the allegations are bent at tarnishing the image of his security company.

“It is not true that someone was beaten and died. He died of natural causes,” he said.

On the issue of those with injuries, Karangwa said no one was beaten by the guards.

“Those people are just making allegations to malice my company.”

This incident adds to many others involving the seemingly untouchable Moses Karangwa and his associates across several districts including land grabbing, theft, extortion, grievous bodily harm and assault.

In most of these incidents, the culprits have walked scot-free whereas in others, there has not been any conclusive end as witnesses and evidence have been tampered with.

Last year, the deceased alongside other locals were subjected to beating by the same group that attacked residents of the same village.

He (Karemera) sustained injuries but recuperated and then filed an assault case at Kanyogoga police post under REF 07/31/12/2019, but there have been no arrests or developments since then.