In a bid to eradicate cases of misappropriation of donor funds by NGOs and some government officials, a delegation of 13 legislators from donor countries visited National Medical Stores offices and tasked management to show physical accountability of 16.8million US dollars that was allocated to construct a warehouse facility in Kajjansi Town Council.

The 13 legislators from countries of Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Sweden, led by head of delegation, Bjorn Solder, a Swedish legislator told the press that it’s important for parliamentarians to see how donor funds is being spent in reality.

Moses Kamabare noted that they had come to experience first hand Global health programmes by the Global fund, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and UNICEF and the impact their funds are having in Uganda.

Moses Kamabare, the General Manager National Medical Stores (NMS) revealed that Global Fund contributed 16.8milion dollars (90%) while the government of Uganda contributed 5.2million US dollars towards the construction of Kajjansi warehouse that would cost 22million US dollars upon completion.

” The new NMS warehouse in Kajjansi is four times bigger than the one in Entebbe , said Kamabare ”

Kamabare notes that the donor MPs were satisfied that their money was not wasted and that GAVI funds funded the expansion of cold chain room plus procurement of vaccines for children and immunization of cancer against women among other things.

“The contractors will hand over the new warehouse in Kajjansi in June this year,” said Kamabare.

On the issue of drug theft, Kamabare said NMS has secured 100% conviction since it has been a key witness in such cases.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jotham Musinguzi, the NMS Board chairperson, thanked the donors for their financial support and encouragement and pledged to put to good use donor funds towards various health programmes.