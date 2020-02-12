Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has said that fellow artiste and long term nemesis Moses Ssali also known as Bebe Cool is a nursery hymn composer who can’t compete with him musically.

Chameleone was responding to claims made by Bebe Cool in an interview with NBS UNCUT. Bebe Cool told UNCUT that Chameleone doesn’t have hit songs and that is why their planned music battle has stalled.

In a separate interview with the UNCUT team, Chameleone said that despite his age, Bebe Cool has refused to grow to grow musically and that is why the battle cannot happen.

“I want you to go back and listen to my songs one by one, and then listen to Moses Ssali’s music. I was singing ‘Katupakase’, while he was singing ‘Kusi Kusi’. I sang ‘Basiima Ogenze’ and he did ‘Ani ya’ani’. Now we are singing ‘Baliwa’ and he is singing ‘Wire Wire’,” Chameleone said.

Chameleone said that if Bebe Cool wants to a music battle, let him first battle with artistes like King Saha.

Chameleone however applauded Bebe Cool for blessing his manager and producer with cars. He said that for all the years he has known Bebe Cool, he has always been selfish and this is a sign that he is maturing.

Chameleone went on to claim that, “May be Museveni’s money has had an influence on him. I want to remind you that it was Bebe Cool who tried to silence Radio when he was still an upcoming artiste. The same Bebe Cool is always attacking artistes like Pallaso and King Saha.”

Chameleone said that he has been silent for two years but his latest song, Baliwa is already making rounds on airwaves. He advised Bebe Cool to get serious with music and not ‘cheap talk’.