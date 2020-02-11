The police is holding seven suspects, including four Cameroonian nationals, for allegedly printing fake US dollars and Uganda currency.

The seven allegedly belong to different groups that have been printing money in different parts of Kampala.

Their arrests follows four operations that were conducted by police in Makindye division against criminal gangs dealing in counterfeit currencies.

The team seized dollar bills amounting to $10,500 and chemicals said to be used in their trade.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told journalists that the four Cameroonian nationals were arrested in Makindye Division and they had with them 560 counterfeit notes of Uganda currency and fake dollar bills.

These amounted to Shs 28 million and $10,500.

The suspects are: Lyonga Kinva Elongo, Ebai Solomon, Collins Ashu Ambe and Tanwie Oliver.

In another operation, police netted a one Mugume Wilson with 16 bundles of black US paper dollars and fake Uganda currency totaling to Shs 200,000/- among others.

Nakigudde Aminah, a 50 year old trader, is also in Police custody after she was found with black dollar notes and Uganda currency amounting to Shs 102 million.

The police said the suspects and their accomplices were targeting small retailer shops.