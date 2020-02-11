A Police officer has turned the gun on himself after shooting dead his colleague and later a Local Defence Unit personnel following a quarrel over managing a case.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, the incident happened at around 3 pm on Tuesday at Bunamwaya community police station in Makindye Ssabagabo.

“It is alleged that Police Constable Ben Ojilong had a heated argument with his colleague corporal Alex Opito on how to proceed with a case. Ojilong reportedly picked his gun and shot Opito several times killing him instantly,” Owoyesigyire said.

The Police mouthpiece said a Local Defence Unit who was passing by was also wounded in the process and was pronounced dead on arrival at Kitebi health centre.

The suspect later turned the gun on himself and died instantly according to police.

“The gun and cartridges have been recovered from the scene and the bodies have been taken to the city mortuary for postmortem,”Owoyesigyire said.

Past incidents

This is the fourth security personnel to shoot at people in a space of four days in various parts of the country.

In two separate incidents on Sunday and Saturday, six people were shot and wounded by security personnel in the city.

On Saturday, a suspected UPDF soldier only identified as Mpola allegedly shot three people including a colleague during a bar brawl in Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb.

On Sunday, Lt.Col, Juma Seiko allegedly shot and injured three people along Mabure road following an accident allegedly caused by Seiko.

It is reported that when the two drivers moved out of their vehicles to ascertain the situation, a fight ensued and in the scuffle, Seiko shot and seriously injured three people who were later rushed to hospital.

On Monday evening, Corporal Geoffrey Okello, a UPDF soldier attached to the fourth division in Gulu shot dead three family members in an incident that took place at Pece division, Gulu municipality between 9pm and 10 pm.

It is said the soldier shot the three family members for allegedly grazing their goats on his land.