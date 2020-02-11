Opposition youth leaders have urged the public, mostly youth to prepare and participate the upcoming national youth elections.

The youth leaders from Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), ‘People Power’ among others said that the youth elections have overtime, been carried out without sufficient publicity or sensitization.

The pleas were made at a joint press conference held on Monday afternoon.

“This has not only disenfranchised many youth, but also left them unaware of when and how their leaders are elected,” they said.

ANT was represented by Matanda Abubaker, the team leader of ANT Youth Wing; DP was represented by Okidi Christopher; Zaake Francis represented People Power while Muhindi Kennedy represented JEEMA.

They encouraged the youth to check and confirm their eligibility to vote from February 19 to 28, 2020, identify and nominate candidates from April 8 to 13, 2020, conduct campaigns and participate in the village elections on April 24, 2020 and onwards.

These however called upon the Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) to help in popularizing the youth elections.

“We further call upon the electoral commission to consolidate and make known the electoral guidelines, the various amendments that Parliament has made to the National Youth Council Act, and related legislations,” the joint statement read.

They urged the youth, particularly those in the opposition to remain civil and respectful to all ‘forces of change.’