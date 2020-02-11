Former Kenyan President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi was a patriot, loved the East African Community and was a conciliatory figure, President Museveni has said.

Museveni in a hilarious tribute to Moi sent the mourners chuckling time and again, first when he told them that death is unescapable but “we will remember everyone for everything they did, however bad.”

“Death is not escapable, but what have you done? If you have nothing we shall forget you, or w shall remember you for your bad things just like in the bible we remember Pontius Pilate for killing Jesus. So do you want to be remembered for the good or for the bad?” Museveni posed.

President Moi died last Tuesday aged 95. He was Kenya’s President from 1978 to 2002, having assumed power following the death of the founding president, Jomo Kenyatta.

President Museveni, who delivered his eulogy in Kiswahili and English, likened Moi to a doctor who diagnosed the disease of Kenya and cured it.

“In Africa, leaders are like doctors. You must properly diagnose what ails your country lest it stays in perpetual trouble,” he said.

“Kenya has been a peaceful country since independence. For us who saw state breakdown in Uganda, we know the exact value of peace. This means your leaders, Kenyatta and Moi, made the right diagnosis and prescribed the right medicine.”

“He loved East Africa and wanted the federation. He encouraged us to unite not just politically, he was also emotionally attached to East Africa. Many times he asked me to let him come to Tororo and Mbale in Eastern Uganda. Once, he asked that I escort him to Arua (North West of Uganda) to visit the African Inland Church, which had a branch there.”