Elite bodyguards responsible for the personal security of Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Tuesday were involved in a shoving match with Kenyan presidential guards at the entrance of Nyayo Stadium VIP wing.

Kagame is one of the heads of state and government who are present at the funeral prayers for the late Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

However, on arrival, his bodyguards were involved in a tussle with Kenyan presidential guards at the entrance of the VIP wing as they tried to force their way through.

Kagame arrived at about 9:40 am and was welcomed by Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto.

Kagame then handed over his cell phone to one of his guards who placed it away in his jacket pocket and started following behind his president alongside other elite guards.

However, as soon as Kagame was let through by Kenyan presidential guards, members of his security detail were intercepted prompting a scuffle.

Both security parties started sparring and flexing muscles inside the VIP holding area. In the end, Kenyan Presidential guards managed to restrain Kagame’s guards and order resumed.

Kagame is joined by other heads of state including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Sudan’s Salva Kiir, and the presidents from Ethiopia and Saharawi.

While eulogizing Moi at Nyayo Stadium later, Kagame said that Kenya’s mourning and success also impact Rwanda in one way or another.

“Thank you for giving us this opportunity to direct to you condolences and also mention the obvious fact that when the people of Kenya are grieving, it goes as far as our country and our people,” he said.

“If Kenyans succeed and make progress, we also share in that. We will continue to be with you as we all remember this gallant leader. May God accord him eternal peace,” he added.

Video by Daily Nation

Rwanda President Paul Kagame arrives at Nyayo Stadium for the requiem service of former president Daniel Toroitich arap Moi. #MoiFinalJourney pic.twitter.com/STNw9fe45X — Daily Nation (@dailynation) February 11, 2020