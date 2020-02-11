The Forum for Democratic Change, secretary for Mobilization has claimed that parliamentarians and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is surrounded by crooks.

Turinawe also advised Kyagulanyi to reunite with ‘his political father’ Kizza Besigye.

Turinawe said that many members of the ‘People Power’ movement that is led by the Kyadondo East legislator are only riding on his popularity and he is destined for failure if he doesn’t reunite with opposition stronghold, Besigye.

Turinawe made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s “Akatebe” that runs every Monday.

She said, “I feel sorry for Kyagulanyi, We know many of those around him are political tourists, they just want to use him. We know some of them because we’ve seen them for a long time” Turinawe said.

“I advise him to reunite with his political father, he knows him and he has already said it. He was inspired by Besigye,” Turinawe said.

Turinawe who doubles as the minister of Internal Affairs in the people’s government said that most of the people that are with Kyagulanyi at the moment were responsible for the failure of The Democratic Alliance (TDA) in the run up for the 2016 elections.

“We know them. Some went to the NRM, Others are still masquerading and they will fail him,” she said.

Joint candidate

Asked if Besigye can back Kyagulanyi for presidency in the 2021 elections, Turinawe said that they have a team that is in talks with him and she wouldn’t want to preempt.

“I wouldn’t want to preempt because we are talking to him and I am not part of those discussions,”

Turinawe however said that Ugandans should not undermine the efforts of Besigye by asking him to leave the struggle for Kyagulanyi.

“We have heard many people abusing Besigye. Others say that he is a mole but we must respect him for what he has done for the struggle. If you think he is a failure, what have you done to help him? Why do you want him to leave it for you if is he is a mole or why should he join you?” Turinawe asked.

She said that FDC has not refused the idea of fronting a joint candidate but the decision should not be rushed.

Turinawe said that she is considering to contest in Rukungiri municipality.