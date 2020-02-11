Stakeholders in the gas supply chain have blamed the the recent gas scares and explosions on illegal gas refilling operators in the market.

This follows the recent gas explosion that occurred on Sunday in Kikulu zone, Kikaya in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb.

Outfits selling gas cylinders are not hard to find in Kampala. Much of the business is conducted in the open especially in areas with automobile garages and mechanical repair workshops.

Kisenyi is one of the areas in Kampala famed for its gas cylinder manufacture. One of the experts in creating this gas Francis Mubiru says it is easy and cheap to make gas.

Mubiru explains that mechanics use a combination of calcium carbide, which is poured into the cylinders and mixed with water to form the gas that they use in welding, coiling and cutting of metal.

He says in 5 minutes process, a kilo of calcium carbide sold in the neighboring shops costs shs 10,000 which is mixed with one a half liters of water to form the gas they use.

Kayigizi Swalleh, a mechanic who lost a brother to a gas cylinder blast, says the problem comes when cylinders are mixed.

But as these two go about their business, they operate in open spaces, refill their own gas cylinders, using rudimentary equipment to measure how much gas and water to mix posing a threat not only to themselves but the community around them.

Managing director Total Uganda Obi Imemba says many illegal refilling outlets have sprouted in the market.

He says this explains the recent incidents of gas cylinders explosions.

Assistant Commissioner Petroleum Supply Department at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development John Friday says currently there are only 17 operators legally authorized in the country.

John Friday says the energy ministry only regulates liquified petroleum gases under the 2013 Petroleum Supply Act.

That however doesn’t mean that those using cooking gas are out of danger.

In August 2019, two people died and six injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a home in Mikka trading centre, Wakiso district.

John Friday says Petroleum gas explosions are even more lethal.

Government, however, intends to crack down on illegal operators, carry out a country wide sensitization to improve on safety and the less than 1% gas cylinder usage come March this year.