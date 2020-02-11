Renegade UPDF general David Sejusa has sent a cheeky jibe to Karamoja Affairs Minister John Byabagambi, wondering why he has not yet been devoured by desert locusts.

Sejusa was commenting on the address by the minister who asked Ugandans to eat the locusts that invaded the country on Sunday.

Speaking before the invasion, Byabagambi suggested a holistic “eating campaign” as the easiest way to defeat the locusts.

“We need spray drones to kill them. Killing them is not all. In Uganda, I know we eat grasshoppers but I hear we also used to eat locusts. I think we need to alert people in time when they arrive in Uganda, we catch them and eat them,” Byabagambi urged.

However, Sejusa through his twitter handle lambasted the minister for making such statements, adding that the locusts should eat the minister instead of vegetation.

“I saw the Minister for Karamoja on TV telling us to at them (Locusts), as the cost-effective way to control them. You wonder why locusts don’t eat such people instead of the useful vegetation,” Sejusa said.

Ssejusa later said that he hopes the minister changes in hi statements after assessing the impact.

By increasing yellow visibility or what? 😭😭😭! I saw the Minister for Karamoja on TV,telling us to eat them,as the most effective way to control them😄😄! You wonder why locusts don’t eat such people instead of the useful vegetation! https://t.co/2s5skFmKYQ — sejusadavid (@sejudav) February 11, 2020

“If he changes the statement then they may spare him. But need to be serious. Locusts invasion can be absolutely devastating to the rural economy,” he added.

A new swarm ofdesert locustsyesterday invaded Uganda through Turkana to Moroto and Nabilatuk districts, hours after entering Amudat district.

Steven Ariong, a correspondent from Moroto while speaking to NBS TV on Monday morning claimed that the locusts crossed into Lokiriama and Nakabat in Moroto district.

“The presence of the locusts have created a lot of panic in the region. By yesterday, the local community had resorted to stoning the locusts and burning bushes,” Ariong claimed.