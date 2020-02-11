Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have asked the heads of state in the East African Community to respect the East African Conflict Management Act which requires the region to establish a conflict prevention, management and resolution amongst the partner states.

EALA MPs Mary Mugyenyi and Fred Mukasa Mbidde believe the Act will help to address the conflict situations, develop capacity for mediations and negotiations and fuse the existing conflict between Uganda- Rwanda, Rwanda and Burundi.

The two legislators said it was the time for leaders to jointly iron out their political differences that are threatening the regional development.

These legislators expressed concerns that nationals of the partners states wrongly blame EALA for doing little in engaging and managing the conflicts amongst partners states.

EALA a body that is mandated with the powers of enacting laws, oversight functions for the East African Community.

It registered some achievements in 2019.

Some of the achievements include, the passing of the East African Oath bill of 2018, the East Africa Community Monitoring Institute Bill of 2018 and the East African Supplementary Appropriation bill 2018.

The others are the East African Community Supplementary Appropriation bill 2019 and the East African Community supplementary appropriation bill number two 2019.

Mugyenyi said there are some pending bills before the assembly. These are: the Lake Victoria basin Commission 2019 and the Integration and Anti-Corruption Bill 2019 among others.

The assembly has also passed some resolutions compelling the council of ministers to expedite the introduction of a bill on climate change and the establishment of the institute responsible for the development of agriculture in the region.