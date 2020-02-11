Long-forgotten singer Gerard Muwonge alias Clever J is set for a comeback on the music scene with a collaboration singer wither artsites Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone and Pallaso.

Life had rinsed Clever J off his former celebrity status, which seemed to be extinct as he was found bricklaying and struggling to maintain his former lifestyle.

Clever J now seems to have landed a second chance in music after landing a collabo with Chameleone and Pallaso.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, Chameleone confirmed the collabo and said that Clever J deserves another chance.

“Last two years I’ve not done so much music because I had a lot on my mind and every time I hit the studio, things were not as swift as they should. This could be the same with Clever J” Chamelone said.

Chameleone said that they are going to welcome him as a family and support his studio project.

Chameleone said that for Clever J to go into bricklaying, it wasn’t a punishment. Chameleone also refuted claims that he had abandoned the fellow singer.

“Clever J was brick laying to build his house so that is not a punishment. It was his responsibility and it’s not fair to say that we don’t care about him. We are now grown ups, I am 40 years of age and there is no need for unnecessary fights,” he said.

In a separate interview, Clever J said that he is thankful for the struggle he went through because it made him a better person.

“I have been in a struggle and I am glad that I went through it. The reality I have passed through has taught me so much. I thank God for it.” Clever J said.

Clever J acquired overnight fame when he released a hit dubbed Manzi Wanani in 2007. Many mistook his voice for Jose Chameleone and some even swore the two artistes were related.

However, just like his fame came, so did it disappear. Within three years, Clever J was out, his songs long lost and himself not a welcome name near any stage.

Whether the collaboration means a great come back or not, only time will tell the story