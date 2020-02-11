By Lindah Nduwumwami

Travellers in a bus from Kigali to Kampala narrowly survived death after the vehicle burst into flames this morning.

The Trinity Express bus caught fire near Buwama in Mpigi. The bus registration number RAD 644G was travelling from Kigali to Kampala when the driver made a stop over at Buwama near the Police checkpoint.

Passengers became concerned when the bus started emitting smoke from the front. As they scrambled to disembark the smoke turned into a fire engulfing the bus.

A traveller on the bus Norah Kabazigaba said that the fire spread so fast they did not have a chance to save any of their property.

Police rushed to the scene to investigate the incident.

The last major incident of a bus catching fire on Ugandan roads was in August 2019. A Gaagaa bus with 65 passengers caught fire in Nebbi district. None of the passengers was hurt.

A Trinity bus travelling to Rwanda caught fire at Kitemu Trading Centre on Masaka highway in December 2014.

Edited by David Tumusiime