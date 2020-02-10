The Member of Parliament for Busiro East, Medard Lubega Ssegona has claimed that the minister for Security General Elly Tumwine is ‘arrogantly primitive’ and accountable for contempt of parliament.

This comes at a time when a notice of motion seeking to censure the minister was yesterday delivered to the office of the clerk to parliament, Jane Kibirige.

According to the movers of the motion, Tumwine should be censored on grounds of abuse of office, misbehavior or misconduct as prescribed in article 118 (1).

They accuse the minister of obstructing the parliamentary committee on Human Rights from accessing safe houses and other ungazetted detention centers something that has been described as contempt of parliament.

While speaking on the NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Monday, Sseggona said that there is no with hunt on Tumwine.

“For some time, censorship is one of the mechanisms of the parliamentary check. There have been contempt of parliament on three counts and he has been accountable. He is arrogantly primitive and the only justification he has to not pay or answer to anyone is because he fought,” Sseggona said.

Ssegona said that Tumwine also instructs the director of ISO and men in uniform to not appear before the parliament’s committee for questioning.

“The provision of security does not include the mandate to torture. Nobody is above the law.”

Sseggona said that Tumwine needs to ‘check himself’ and respect structures.

“If he does not advise himself to do the right thing, there is a 90% chance he shall be censured,” Sseggona added.

Tumwine is also accused of refusing the head of ISO, Col. Kaka Bagyenda, from appearing as a witness before the same committee that had been tasked by Parliament to investigate the matter.

The legislators said over 200 MPs have shown interest in appending their signature on the motion.

They have also asked their colleagues not to accept any kind of intimidation from the interested party.