A new swarm of desert locusts has invaded Uganda through Turkana to Moroto and Nabilatuk districts, hours after entering Amudat district.

Steven Ariong, a correspondent from Moroto while speaking to NBS TV on Monday morning claimed that the locusts crossed into Lokiriama and Nakabat in Moroto district.

“The presence of the locusts have created a lot of panic in the region. By yesterday, the local community had resorted to stoning the locusts and burning bushes,” Ariong claimed.

According to officials, the locusts move at 150km per day.

Meanwhile government has dispatched aircraft to Karamoja region to spray and contain the locust invasion in the area.

On Monday morning, government dispatched pesticides and pumps aboard UPDF helicopters at Kololo Airstrip.

Government officials contend that the locusts will be sprayed during evening hours when they are flying at a lower altitude.

According to Charlotte Kemigisha, the Ministry of Agriculture spokesperson, two choppers all packed with pesticides and other items have already flown to Karamoja.

“The choppers are carrying pumps, pesticides and other gear to be used in the fight against locusts. Two choppers have taken off for the region and will land at Moroto Barracks any time from now. They are carrying 36,000 litres of pesticides: chlorpyrifos and cypermethrin (18,000 litres of each),” she said.

Other items airlifted to Karamoja include 2000 pumps, 500 knapsack sprays and 50 motorised spray pumps.

Meanwhile, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces(UPDF) has deployed a total of 2000 troops to help in the fight against desert locusts.