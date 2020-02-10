President Museveni will be among 10 other Heads of State and Government expected at the burial of former Kenyan president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Museveni’s presence for the Moi prayers at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi has been confirmed by a committee created by Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta to oversee preparations for the funeral and burial of Moi.

Kenya’s interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the country was prepared to host 10 foreign leaders among whom include; Museveni and South Sudan’s Salva Kiir.

“We are prepared to host the heads of state. We will get the confirmation today from the Foreign Affairs ministry,” Kibicho as quoted by the Standard.

An unnamed representative of the Queen of England also confirmed his attendance.

Former Tanzanian presidents Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete will also be among dignitaries gracing the burial amongst other foreign dignitaries.

According to Kibicho, security will be tight at the Nyayo National Stadium where the funeral service will take place.

The stadium is being refurbished.

Nile Post has not contacted Museveni’s handlers in Uganda.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has confirmed it will offer free bread and soda to the first 30,000 mourners at Moi’s burial in Kabarak, Nakuru.

According to the Citizen TV website, the announcement was made during a press briefing on Monday by Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya.

Ntembeya said each of the 30,000 mourners will be handed a soda, bread, water and a program of the event on arrival at the burial venue.

For transport logistics, Natembeya said all school buses in Nakuru County will be availed to ferry people from around the area to Kabarak, adding that the County Government will also chip in to provide more vehicles.

Moi died aged 95, on Tuesday last week after a long illness.