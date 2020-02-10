The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen.David Muhoozi has said that the civil-military cooperation is the secret behind the UPDF’s success story.

Gen.Muhoozi made the remarks on Monday at his office in Mbuya as he received an shs30 million cheque from Total Uganda as part of the fuel company’s fulfillment of their pledge towards the just concluded Tarehe Sita celebrations.

“We can’t downplay the role played by the population. We are what we are because of the population is. The support of the people is critical for our success,”Gen.Muhoozi said.

The UPDF has been able to defeat Joseph Kony’s LRA rebels in Northern Uganda and ADF in Southern Uganda.

The Ugandan troops have also been triumphant in foreign missions in Central African Republic, South Sudan and Somalia and according to the Chief of Defence Forces, the success can only be attributed to their good relations with the local population.

“Our membership is got from the population and in order to defend the country we rely on the population. In every venture we are engaged in, the population is key,” he noted.

Speaking about the army week leading to the Tarehe Sita celebrations, Gen.Muhoozi said it is symbolic and is meant to rekindle the civil-military cooperation.

The CDF applauded Total Uganda for the good gesture of helping fund the renovation of a school noting that it is the new way of doing business.

“We thank Total Uganda for their durable loyalty to UPDF. We thank you for finding UPDF a brand worthy identifying with. It should not always be about making money only bur also humanizing business by giving back to the population,” Gen.Muhoozi said.

The Total Uganda Managing Director, Imemba Obi said the gesture is part of their efforts to impact on the communities they operate in.

“We are here to show solidarity with the UPDF. We believe education is an investment in the present and the future and this is part and parcel of our efforts to ensure our presence is felt in the community,” Obi said.

The Total Uganda Managing Director said he hopes the shs30 million will help improve the studying environment at Namagere Church of Uganda Primary School in Wakiso district spearheaded by the UPDF.

The function was part of the week-long celebrations to mark the 39th Tarehe Sita that ended last week in which the army renovated a number of health centres and schools in various parts of the country.

The shs30 million will be used to renovate a classroom block at Namagere Church of Uganda Primary School.