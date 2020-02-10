The Entebbe municipal council has released Shs 1.264 billion to construct a number of projects. The construction projects include a wall fence, a two storied building for Entebbe Division A offices, staff and guard house at Katabi Health centre III, and construction of Muzinga park.

While officiating the ground breaking ceremony of the multiple construction projects, the Entebbe municipality mayor, Vincent De Paul Kayanja, revealed that Shs 493million would be spent on construction of a 400meter wall fence, guard house, two gates, a parking yard for municipal vehicles and paving of municipal yard at Entebbe municipal council headquarters.

Kayanja added that when this fence wall is complete, it will help to keep out thieves, who have been breaking into municipal offices and making away with vital documents and office equipment. He said the fence would make the municipal compound out of bounds for idlers who try to catch President Yoweri Museveni’s attention as he enters Entebbe State House.

Mayor Kayanja also noted that Shs 654m would be spent on construction of a two storied building with the ground floor to house Entebbe Division A offices, and the upper floor to house a mega public library and Tourism Information centre.

Kayanja also disclosed that Shs 117 million would be spent on construction of Muzinga park, paving neighboring areas leading to Entebbe state House on top of beautifying the area.

Mayor Kayanja urged contractors of Stone construction company and Amazon contractors to employ locals in the construction works without compromising politics.