For many of singer Rema Namakula’s diehard fans, it is hard, if not impossible to even picture the music industry without the songstress in it. She is what many would undoubtedly describe is one of the biggest female artists in the country.

But of course nothing lasts forever and reality checks come trickling in every once in a while. This is something the “Clear” singer has openly shared about her life after music.

During an interview with journalists, Rema revealed that though she still has long music career aspirations that she is yet to achieve, she would most surely look at focusing on farming as a fall back plan seeing that she is already practicing farming on the side.

“I am not only into music, I am a farmer and that would be my second calling once I decide to draw the curtains on music,” Rema said.

The mother of one added that she is yet to get to the level of success she pictures for herself but while she is considering her time and relevance in the music industry she will focus on her family and farming with a looming possibility of going back to school in the mix.

“I would definitely also want to go back to school soon although I will not disclose the course as yet, but it would all depend on what fits right for me,”

This comes out as Rema prepares for her upcoming concert after a two-year hiatus from her last concert promising fans nothing but a spectacularly dazzling concert this month on Friday, February 14 at Hotel Africana.