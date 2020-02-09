Police in Kawempe on Sunday afternoon arrested and detained Lt. Col. Juma Seiko after shooting and injuring three people along Mambure road in Kampala.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, the incident happened at around 1:15 pm when Seiko caused an accident but shot at the two other vehicles involved.

“Lt Col Seiko allegedly caused an accident at around 1:15 pm. When the two drivers came out to ascertain the situation a fight ensued according to eyewitnesses. Shots were fired from a gun allegedly belonging to Juma Seiko and three people were injured,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Police named the three victims as Ali Jjuuko,45, a resident of Komamboga, Mpereerwe, Kasirye Zzimula, 35 and Joseph Lule from Mpereerwe who were all rushed to Mulago for medication as investigations into the matter continue.

Past incidents

Lt.Col. Seiko is not new to controversy because in 2016 when two people were shot near his residence on Nakasero hill in Kampala.

The incident happened when two boad boda riders Lamex Ogwang and Fred Sembatya who had brought back Solomon Mugabi who was being accompanied by his two friends were shot at by an unknown person.

Later, Alex Cherotich, an ex-soldier but also Seiko’s bodyguard was arrested and charged in court over the murder and attempted murder and last year he was convicted and sentenced to 35 years imprisonment.