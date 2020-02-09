All men want sex. There are those rumors about men thinking about sex every 15 seconds.

That is why young women who are still learning to respect themselves, and who are still figuring out what they want in a partner should know that a lot of those young bloods out there are just in it for the sex.

Yet along the way, a man’s sex drive can change. Indeed, you could find yourself with a man who’d much rather watch cute dog videos on YouTube than acknowledge the fact that you’re trying to get some foreplay going.

It is common for a woman’s sex drive to just increase as she gets further into a relationship and for the man’s sex drive to decrease. Here are the reasons why.

Emotional connection softens men

Emotional connection softens men a bit. I think part of them feeling sexy is connected to them maintaining some mystery around themselves, and the illusion of being these ultra-strong, unbreakable beings.

Perhaps they can’t feel hot when they’ve revealed so many of their emotions, which is just what men do in relationships.

He no longer see you as a sex object

Once a man gets to know his partner well—all her fears, insecurities, childhood traumas, dreams, issues, goals, and all that—he can’t see her as a sexual object.

It can almost be easier for men to try bold and nasty things in bed with women they don’t know very well. For them it can feel like, how are they supposed to put a gag ball in the mouth of a woman whose grandmother they helped recover from surgery?

He peaked at 25

For men, sex is—in spite of their better intentions—a purely physical thing from the start. They’re having boners and wet dreams that they can’t control. All sex is good sex to them.

They’re easy to please. I don’t think that ever changes, per say, but since a woman’s sex drive can spike so much as she gets older and gets to know what works for her, it can be hard for her partner to keep up.

The thrill was in the chase for him

For men, the allure around sex may be more in the chase. That’s not to say they don’t want to have sex with their partners or don’t feel attracted to their partners.

But it is possible that that hyper sex drive we know men to have is really only there when they have to work to get laid. Those instincts may be dampened when sex is readily available to them.

They start treating partners like roommates not girlfriends

For men that intimacy—that knowing everything about one another—removes some of their inhibitions, alright, but some different ones.

They start going to the bathroom with the door wide open, farting all over the place, and generally being a bit grotesque.

They start treating their girlfriends like little brothers more than like lovers. You have to remind him to keep flirting with you, rather than treating you like a roommate.