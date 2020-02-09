Are you having trouble planning for your bulging family? Some times planning for an expanding family comes with headache in choices and the need to maintain a specific standard one has been accustomed to.

In most cases, we view adding new members to the family as completely taking on a new form of disorganization, and occupying so much space.

But how can one ensure, they have members of the house accommodate in comfort while taking care of these aspects? Well….Shs2m.

Nile Post in this episode of the homes and lifestyle spoke to Thomas Mukungu, the proprietor of Uncle Tom and Family Furniture Mart who are located opposite farmers’ market in Kireka.

According to Mukungu, choosing a bed that gives both storage and saves space is the way to go.

“I would recommend someone to have such a bed because it’s unique, strong, space-saving and it serves more than one purpose (it has a wardrobe part),” he said.

When asked how much the bed would cost a willing buyer, Mukungu said it would cost one in the region of Shs2m and 2.2m depending on sizes.

“This kind of bed costs Shs 2.2m only when made in 4×6 up and down, and it’s Shs2m when made in 3×6 up and down.”

“It’s unique and very modern, strong enough for even heavy children and it serves more than one purpose for it has even 2 wardrobes on the side,” he added.

Ugandans have recently fallen out with local carpenters, with many claiming they ask for so much money and never deliver.

However, Mukungu states that such carpenters are those working individually and have no company images to protect. He adds that making this bed would take about 3 weeks without altering the quality

“It takes only 3 weeks or even less to make it putting emphasis on the quality produced,” he claims.

If you go?

As it is our norm at Nile Post, we strive to connect buyers and sellers just in case there is interest.

Mukungu and company can be accessed through their Facebook page or via WhatsApp on 0752508580