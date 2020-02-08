The chairperson of NRM league in the Diaspora has lured investors from America to invest in Uganda to boost the economy.

Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, the Chairperson of NRM league in the Diaspora, who received the nine investors at Entebbe International Airport, said that one of the mandates of the NRM Party is to bring and encourage investors to do investment in the country.

Isaac Kigozi, the president of East African partnership, said that it’s the good leadership that entices more investors into the country and that the US investors are here to enhance the skills of the young population, who will take Uganda to the next industrial revolution.

Mark Anthony Hernandez who led a delegation of the nine investors from the US said prior to coming to Uganda, they had identified two sectors for investment: health care and industries that will employ the youth.

Hernandez pledged to use their tools, experiences and contacts to improve the positive image of Uganda internationally through social media and public relations.