Pay TV company, MultiChoice Uganda has rewarded 200 customers in their recent promotion dubbed “Sasaanya amaja” targeting students going back to school.

The promo which was intended to reward DStv and GOtv customers who subscribed or reconnected for a period of two months running from December 2019 to January 2020 saw a number of them win cash and scholastic materials all worth shs100 million.

Speaking during the function to award winners, the head of marketing at MultiChoice Uganda, Colin Asiimwe said the promotion has ensured the company be part of the school journey for their customers.

“Education is a key aspect in empowering the generations to come, and as the old adage goes, when you educate a child, you educate a nation, we believe we have empowered our customers economically and socially,”Asiimwe said.

He noted that because the month of January is synonymous with going back to schools, they thought of offering some assistance to help ease the pressures that come during the period for parents.

According to Joan Ssemanda Kizza, the company’s Public Relations and Communications Manager, the promotion surpassed its target noting that they have received over 180,000 entries.

One of the winners, Benon Tugume a Kampala businessman said that the reward comes as answered prayer.

“I always subscribe for DStv, especially because of the children and prayed fervently for me to be among the winners of this money. I want to thank God for this great miracle and MultiChoice for helping us in raising our children through educative programs, and now by making a contribution towards school fees,”Tugume said.