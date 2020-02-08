A notice of the motion seeking to censure the minister for Security Gen. Elly Tumwine was yesterday delivered to the office of the clerk to parliament, Jane Kibirige.

According to the movers of the motion, Tumwine should be censored on grounds of abuse of office, misbehavior or misconduct as prescribed in article 118 (1).

They accuse the minister of obstructing the parliamentary committee on Human Rights from accessing safe houses and other ungazetted detention centers something that has been described as contempt of parliament.

The minister is also accused of refusing the head of ISO, Col. Kaka Bagyenda, from appearing as a witness before the same committee that had been tasked by Parliament to investigate the matter.

The last ground is the continuous disregard of parliamentary resolutions including one that directed him to vacate Nommo Gallery which is a government’s property.

On February 5, Parliament under the stewardship of the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga passed a motion paving way for the process of censuring of Tumwine.

On Friday, the movers of the motion led by Kasambya MP, Gaffabusa Mbwatekamwa delivered a notice to the office of the Clerk to Parliament.

These legislators who say over 200 Mp’s shown interest in appending their signature on the motion have also asked their colleagues not to accept any kind of intimidation from the interested party.

They dismissed claims that some of their colleagues had been bribed to fight Tumwine.