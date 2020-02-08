A house in Kikulu zone, Kikaya in Kisasi was Saturday evening blown up in flames following an explosion from a gas cylinder.

The explosion happened around 9:00 pm, according to a statement from the Kampala Metropolitan Police.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the house had several gas cylinders and one caught fire igniting others hence causing several blasts,” the statement reads in part

“Property has been destroyed but no death of persons confirmed so far. Our officers are currently securing the scene for possible rescue efforts.”

According to an NBS TV reporter at the scene, at last, two vehicles were destroyed by the fire that stretched to the surrounding structures which include; a night parking facility.

“This was an illegal gas refill centre that locals flocked because of its extremely low rates as compared to the market,” an NBS TV reporter at the scene intimated to Nile Post.

The reporter also added that firefighters appeared at the scene but one of the fire trucks ran out of water causing an uproar from an agitated crowd.

Another truck was procured to put out the fire successfully.