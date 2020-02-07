Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has recognised over 400 high performing truck drivers and transporters at its annual award ceremony.

At a ceremony held under the theme: “Goal Zero, My Lifestyle” several drivers were awarded for their selfless efforts in ensuring road safety.

Mr Gilbert Assi, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Uganda said:

“Our commitment to achieving and maintaining the highest international safety standards is a key differentiator for Vivo Energy Uganda. This is evidenced by our prioritization of Goal Zero, which means zero harm to people, assets and the environment in all our operations,” said Vivo Energy Managing Director, Gilbert Assi.

This award ceremony is an opportunity to recognise and motivate our drivers’ commitment to health and safety on the road through the celebration and reward for the fantastic record of each our excelling drivers and companies.”

He applauded the drivers for efficiently ensuring Shell petroleum products in over 360 trucks are transported over 14 million kilometres from Mombasa to Kampala without any single incident.

“As a company that has been recently triple certified by the International Standards Organisation, the obligation for us to maintain set standards in occupational health and safety, the environment and in quality management has never been greater. This is what sets us apart in the market as leader and trendsetter,”Assi said.

The drivers’ performance is scored on a monthly basis, with quarterly awards that culminate

in an annual recognition. The drivers are categorised in classes A, B and C, depending on how they perform.

The other three drivers awarded were Billow Mohammed Ibrahim from SIBED, James Mutuku Mbedi from Multiple Hauliers East Africa Limited and Kikomeko Daniel from Fred Sebyala Transporters whereas in total, over 400 drivers were also recognised for great performance and achieving the Class A category and these all walked away with an assortment of prizes.

The Drivers’ League was formed in 2002 with the objective of inspiring drivers to better road safety behaviour and compliance while delivering fuel products.

The league measures drivers’ performance on a day to day basis and culminates in an annual award ceremony at the start of every year, held by Vivo Energy Uganda.