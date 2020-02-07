Godfrey Mutabazi contract as executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission has expired, UCC has Executive Director, the Nile Post has learnt.

In a tweet, UCC said Mutabazi’s contract expires on February 9 and today marks his last working day in office.

UPDATE: UCC ED Godfrey Mutabazi’s current contract expires on 9th February 2020 and today marks his last working day in office. Eng. Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, the Director Engineering & Communications Infrastructure, will take over as the Acting Executive Director. pic.twitter.com/G3OkQTpYzG — UCC (@UCC_Official) February 7, 2020

We have been told that the new ICT minister Judith Nabakooba wrote to Mutabazi asking him to hand over office.

She said if this is not done, it would create a situation of unlawful stay in office without a formal contract.

This website has also learnt that Mutabazi has been replaced by Irene Kaggwa in acting capacity.

Kaggwa is the Director for Engineering and Communication Infrastructure at the Uganda Communications Commission.