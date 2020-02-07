What kind of patient are you? Are you the kind that prefers to walk into a hospital and see any doctor available?

Do you prefer to know the kind of doctor you’re going to see beforehand? How long beforehand?

What if I told you that you can make an appointment with any kind of specialist doctor just by swiping and

tapping on your smartphone screen?

And that you can walk into a hospital/clinic at the exact scheduled time—straight to the doctor’s office without

unnecessary waits in line?

Better still, that sometimes, if you don’t have to go to hospital, you could just chat with them using a phone app from the comfort of your home/office? It is amazing, right?

And it’s possible.

Seven Doctors Uganda recently launched an app called “Seven” currently available for android users.

With this app, you can schedule appointments, chat with a doctor, get free health tips and search for specialist clinics.

When a client schedules an appointment, the doctor is instantly notified by email.

Client can also consult through live chats with the doctor on the App. It is entirely upon you to choose

who you want to consult.

At the end of the consultation, your prescription or medical report will be emailed to you to get drugs from your nearest pharmacy.

It is important to have someone taking care of your health.

Imagine having a doctor “in” your phone 24 hours a day.