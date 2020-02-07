The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has directed the Parliamentary committee on Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry to investigate the alleged claims that there are arbitrary and unlawful blocking of cattle markets by both police and the minister for Security Gen. Elly Tumwine.

The decision came after Lwemiyaga County legislator petitioned Parliament asking the House to take interest in the illegal closure of cattle markets allegedly on the orders of General Tumwine.

Ssekikubo claimed that Tumwine had unlawfully blocked cattle markets in Sembabule on the basis that there was an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the district.

He said there was no disease outbreak.

Ssekikubo argued that there is need for Parliament to take keen interest in the arbitrary detention of trader’s cattle and the closure of Lwemiyaga cattle market.

He asked Parliament to investigate the conduct of Gen Tumwine and to compel government streamline the animal husbandry sector.

This compelled the Speaker to order for an investigation into the issues surrounding constant quarantines in some parts of the country.